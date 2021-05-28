SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.20 million-$42.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.90. 8,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,657. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $21.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.57.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SEMrush will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.08.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

