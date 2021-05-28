United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce sales of $169.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.80 million and the lowest is $167.60 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $149.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $683.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $678.80 million to $687.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $677.60 million, with estimates ranging from $669.60 million to $687.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.35. 2,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at $836,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,223,785.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Community Banks by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in United Community Banks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

