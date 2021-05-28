Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.15 million.
Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.36. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.