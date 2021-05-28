Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.550-1.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.15 million.

Shares of KAMN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.36. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.10.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

