BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Up 1,019.3% in May

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 864,100 shares, an increase of 1,019.3% from the April 29th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. BT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BT Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 65,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. BT Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $2.54.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

