Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.30) EPS. Caleres updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.550 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.50-0.55 EPS.

NYSE:CAL traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $23.96. 40,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Caleres has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,150. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

