Short Interest in The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) Rises By 124.3%

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONTQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 124.3% from the April 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of BONTQ stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. 1,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,516. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. The Bon-Ton Stores has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

The Bon-Ton Stores Company Profile

The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc operates department stores in the United States. The company's stores offer various brand-name fashion apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as cosmetics, home furnishings, and other goods. As of November 30, 2017, it operated 260 stores, including 9 furniture galleries and 4 clearance centers in 24 states in the Northeast, Midwest, and upper Great Plains under the Bon-Ton, Bergner's, Boston Store, Carson's, ElderBeerman, Herberger's, and Younkers names.

