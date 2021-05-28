Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,806 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

