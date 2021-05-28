Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 31,911 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $12,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

HIG opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

