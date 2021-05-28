Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,186 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $13,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 293,715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.52.

ADSK stock opened at $286.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.60 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.92.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 232.44%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

