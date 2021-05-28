Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP opened at $197.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.67 and a 200-day moving average of $178.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

