Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 28,132 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 116,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after buying an additional 14,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.81, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

