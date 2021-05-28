PressOne 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,325.00 (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last week, PressOne has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $1,325.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00079738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00019633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.67 or 0.00913022 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.07 or 0.09349511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

