Shell Asset Management Co. Has $7.02 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Anthem by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,975,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,628 shares of company stock worth $40,844,221 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $397.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.91 and its 200-day moving average is $336.23. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

