GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Terex by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,818,000 after buying an additional 133,063 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Terex by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,919 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,323 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,284. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.