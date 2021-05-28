Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $653,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 66,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $4,078,472.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,038,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,848,085.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,475,447 shares of company stock valued at $91,180,027 and sold 537,826 shares valued at $32,694,804. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFSI stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $70.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.