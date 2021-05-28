Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 339,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $37,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,718,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after purchasing an additional 184,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 501.8% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEIS. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEIS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.74. 25 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.