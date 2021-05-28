Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,145 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $39,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,336,624. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

IPGP traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.08. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,514. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.29. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.