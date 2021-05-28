Harbor Financial Services LLC Has $296,000 Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. The stock had a trading volume of 87 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,228. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $62.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

