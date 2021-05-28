Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.20% of Fabrinet worth $40,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $94.25.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.