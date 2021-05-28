1,675 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Signature Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.56. 447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.