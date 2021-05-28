iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Harbor Financial Services LLC

Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,020,900 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

