State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of KLA worth $68,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after buying an additional 42,004 shares during the period. Torray LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $1,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $316.54 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

