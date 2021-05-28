Harbor Financial Services LLC Acquires 651 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 302,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 169,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.61. 24,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,200,543. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

