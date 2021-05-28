Lincoln National Corp Increases Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $79.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

