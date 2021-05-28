The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 494.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.55. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $176.05 and a 1 year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.