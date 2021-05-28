ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,714,000 after acquiring an additional 124,340 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in ResMed by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in ResMed by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ResMed by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,232 shares of company stock worth $5,728,380. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $205.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.20 and a 1-year high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.43.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.