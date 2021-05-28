Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,550 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 357,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 162,911 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 53,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 27,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:A opened at $137.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.84 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $138.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.49.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

