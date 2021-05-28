Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the April 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HOVNP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,762. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.