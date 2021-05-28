Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 124,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,646,746 shares.The stock last traded at $4.98 and had previously closed at $5.03.

Several research firms have commented on TEF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. New Street Research raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Get Telefónica alerts:

The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefónica by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 311,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 900,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile (NYSE:TEF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.