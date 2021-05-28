Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Up 4.9%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) shares shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.02 and last traded at $25.92. 493,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,236,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

