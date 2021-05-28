Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE SNN traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,503. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 198,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

