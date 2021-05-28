Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases 46,939 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 417.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,939 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.82. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.