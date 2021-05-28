Level Four Advisory Services LLC Buys 583 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 7.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 147,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,425,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

NYSE MSCI traded up $4.86 on Friday, hitting $469.23. 569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,474. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total transaction of $1,210,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

