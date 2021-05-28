Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. 27,825 shares of the stock were exchanged. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34.

