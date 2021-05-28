8PAY (8PAY) Reaches Market Cap of $645,568.90

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $645,568.90 and approximately $20,002.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.10 or 0.00324863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00183759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00032355 BTC.

8PAY Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

