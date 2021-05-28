Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in May

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SMMNY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 47,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

