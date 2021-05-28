Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in May

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the April 29th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMMNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

SMMNY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.89. 47,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,238. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.94. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

