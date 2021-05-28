Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

JMM stock remained flat at $$7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.

