Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 53.8% in May

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the April 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
JMM stock remained flat at $$7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,608. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
American Income Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve high monthly income, consistent with preservation of capital.
