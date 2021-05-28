Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $689,291.00

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $226.53 million and approximately $689,291.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.42 or 0.00009316 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00081589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00924901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.42 or 0.09417321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00091220 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 66,331,138 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

