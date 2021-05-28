Starname Market Capitalization Achieves $4.77 Million (IOV)

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and $247,034.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starname has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00081589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.07 or 0.00924901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.42 or 0.09417321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00091220 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

IOV is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

