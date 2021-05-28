The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The Gap has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $678,425.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock worth $17,557,273 in the last ninety days. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GPS shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

