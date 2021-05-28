Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $100.59

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$100.59 and traded as high as C$116.61. Magna International shares last traded at C$116.42, with a volume of 832,535 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of C$36.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$117.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.79.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

