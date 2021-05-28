Matador Resources’ (MTDR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Capital One Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTDR. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 4.83. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 87.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 2,810 shares of company stock valued at $75,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,952,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Matador Resources by 45.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 72,833 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

