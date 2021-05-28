Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives $32.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

AA opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15 and a beta of 2.66.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock worth $10,214,547.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

