BMO Capital Markets Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$12.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.34.

AETUF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,028. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $7.93.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

