Dillon & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dillon & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $467,729,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.38. 43,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,211. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.05. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $162.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.