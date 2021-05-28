OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.1% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,567.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $26,384,747. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. The company had a trading volume of 193,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,686,631. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

