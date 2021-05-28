OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 2,050 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 86.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,991,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,004,923,000 after buying an additional 21,276,787 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,306,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,102,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $42,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.64.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.41. The company had a trading volume of 144,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,150,266. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

