Corteva (CTVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) recently:

5/17/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $51.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

5/10/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

5/10/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

Corteva stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,916,000 after buying an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

