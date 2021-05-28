Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charter Communications by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $692.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $666.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.19. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $498.08 and a 12 month high of $712.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,707 shares of company stock valued at $21,677,618 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.92.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

