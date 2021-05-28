Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 12,319 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $296.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.00 and its 200-day moving average is $229.93. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

